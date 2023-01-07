Telangana: NDRF conducts mock drill in Nizamabad

A NDRF unit team from Vijayawada conducted a mock drill on the release of poisonous gases from an industrial unit, fire accident, collapse of a highrise building and several other forms of natural disasters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Nizamabad: The district administration in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill to battle any kind of natural calamity at the sports authority ground here on Saturday.

A NDRF unit team from Vijayawada conducted a mock drill on the release of poisonous gases from an industrial unit, fire accident, collapse of a highrise building and several other forms of natural disasters. A large number of students, NCC cadets, officials of various departments and locals watched the mock drill with great interest.

Additional Collector B Chandrasekhar appreciated the role played by NDRF during natural disasters. He said that in case of accidents and calamities, citizens should respond immediately and inform the police and fire departments. The sooner we respond, the more loss of life and property can be avoided, he said.

Nizamabad RDO Ravi, NDRF Inspector Biten Singh, District Fire Department Officer Madhusudan and DMHO Dr Sudarshanam were present.