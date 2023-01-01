Nizamabad: People present notebooks, blankets as NY gifts to Collector

The Collector had earlier expressed the view during various programmes that people should present notebooks and blankets on New Year instead of bouquets and sweets so that they could be given to children in need

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:40 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

The Collector had earlier expressed the view during various programmes that people should present notebooks and blankets on New Year instead of bouquets and sweets so that they could be given to children in need

Nizamabad: Officials and people in the district set an example on Sunday as they presented notebooks and blankets to Collector C Narayana Reddy as New Year gifts.

The Collector had earlier expressed the view during various programmes that people should present notebooks and blankets on New Year instead of bouquets and sweets so that they could be given to children in need. As per his wish, officials and people of the district who came to greet him on Sunday presented a large number of notebooks and blankets.

Overjoyed with the gesture of the officials and people, Narayana Reddy directed officials to hand over the notebooks and blankets to the authorities of SC, ST, BC and other welfare hostels to be distributed among students.

The decision of the collector to accept notebooks and blankets as New Year gifts was appreciated by the people of the district as it would benefit the students of the hostels.