Nizamabad: Women’s Help Desk officials told to be sensitive towards women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju has asked officials working with the Women’s Help Desk to be sensitive towards women and make police station women friendly and approachable.

The commissioner, who inaugurated a two day training programme of Women’s Help Desk here on Friday, stated that officials working in women help desk should provide necessary help to women approaching them and take immediate action on their complaints.

He stated that the government has established “She Teams, Assurance Centers and Ambassadors” for the protection of women. He further stated that the government has developed Apps through which one could alert police during distress.

Deputy Commissioner of Police V Arvind Babu, Kamareddy Additional SP Anonya, Nizamabad, Armour, CCS ACP A Venkateshwar and other senior officials were present.