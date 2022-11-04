Nizamabad Collector urges people to update their Aadhaar cards

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy has urged people to update and revalidate their Aadhaar card to avail welfare scheme benefits.

The collector unveiled wall posters in his chamber on Friday to create awareness among the people about updation of Aadhaar card. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that many benefits can be obtained by updating Aadhaar.

“Everyone who got Aadhaar 10 years ago is advised to update it now in order to avoid any hindrance to various government schemes and bank services,”he informed.

He explained that the updated Aadhaar will be useful for opening bank accounts, getting bank loans, applying for scholarships, filing income tax returns, and getting ration goods from any part of the country.

He said that the verification documents containing name, date of birth, address and other details should be submitted and updated at the nearest Aadhaar centers. He said that Aadhaar could also be updated online through the myaadhar.uidai.gov.in website . He said that people could mail to help@uidai.net.in and get complete information.