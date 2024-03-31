Nizamabad Collector asks poll staff to check flow of cash, liquor

The Collector directed the officials to strengthen the security at the checkposts set up along the State borders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 04:31 PM

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has asked the officials to curb illegal transportation of liquor, drugs and cash through the inter-State border during the elections.

During a joint meeting on the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and illegal transportation of money and liquor at the collectorate, the Collector directed the officials to strengthen the security at the checkposts set up along the State borders.

Stating that integrated check posts have been set up with staff from excise, transport, commercial taxes and other departments, he asked the officials to check every vehicle thoroughly at the check posts. “Flying squad, video surveillance, statistical surveillance teams, video teams and sectoral officers should be alert and inform official concern about violation of model code of conduct,”he said.

The collector asked the excise officials to conduct raids on illegal stockpiles and transport of liquor. “Close Circuit cameras should be monitored in wine shops and the details of liquor sales in the months of March, April and May of last year should be provided to the AROs, to identify the current liquor sales,”he said.

Similarly, he asked the RTC and Railway officials to inform the authorities immediately if they come across any goods being sent through cargo services to be distributed among voters during the campaigning. Cases would be registered against those who violate the MCC under relevant sections of the laws, he said, adding that people could complain directly to the 1950 toll free number about violation of the MCC.