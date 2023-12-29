Ration, Aadhaar cards enough for Praja applications in Khammam: Nodal officer

There was no need for any certificates other than ration and Aadhaar cards to attach with Praja Palana applications, said the programme nodal officer for erstwhile Khammam district, M Raghunandan Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:42 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

He along with district Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi inspected gram sabhas organised to receive the applications in Khammam on Friday. He made the public aware of the programme and asked them to take advantage.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that applications were being collected from all the eligible people for implementation of six guarantees as part of the Abhya Hastam programme undertaken ambitiously by the State government.

Those who do not have a ration card should register with the ration card number in the name of their house owner. A single application form was sufficient for one family. The details should be filled to the extent that which scheme applies to which of the family members, the nodal officer said.

The officials should realise the uniqueness of the programme and perform their duties with sincerity. The arrangements for Praja Palana sabhas were effective and there has been a good response from the public, Raghunandan Rao noted.

Collector Gautham said that 62 teams have been formed across the district, not less than 10 officers have been appointed for each team. Tahsildars, MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners were accepting applications as team leaders. A help desk was set up in every centre.

Applications were delivered to the household at their doorsteps free of charge. If there was a joint family ration card, that ration card number should be included in all applications. For the Rythu Bharosa scheme, pass book, survey number and other details should be included, he added.

Later in the day, Raghunandan Rao inspected Praja Palana gram sabhas at Yellandu in Kothagudem district and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for the programme. He told officials to make separate counters for elderly and persons with disabilities.