Nizamabad Collector urges youth to set up food processing units

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Nizamabad: District collector C Narayana Reddy has urged people, especially youth to take advantage of the Prime Minister’s Small Scale Food Manufacturing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme and set up food processing units in the district.

The collector informed that the PM FME Scheme aims to provide financial, technical and business support to micro food processing units, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Explaining about the scheme, he stated that the beneficiary contributes 10 percent of the unit value as his share, and a 35 percent government subsidy will be applicable. He said that a loan of up to Rs 10 crore could be obtained for the establishment of units.

He further stated that in the case of individual units of food processing, maximum subsidy is up to Rs 10 lakh, and if the unit is formed as a group, the subsidy could go up to Rs 3 crore. Besides, interest concession will be applicable for those who have taken loan under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and CGTMC insurance will be available.

He suggested to establish processing units of cereals processing, dairy products, fruit-vegetable processing, meat-fish products processing, millet processing, oilseeds processing, pulse processing, turmeric processing,Ready to Eat (RTE), Ready to Cook (RTC) and Ready to Serve (RTS) Food Products processing units in the district.