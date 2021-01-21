Nizamabad Congress to organise Rythu Deeksha for turmeric board

Mohan Reddy said that BJP is playing with the emotions of Turmeric farmers on the board setup issue.

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad District Congress Committee (DCC) Manala Mohan Reddy said that the party will organise a Rythu Deeksha on January 30 at Armoor to express solidarity with turmeric farmers’ demand for setting up a turmeric board and to protest against Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind’s false promises.

Mohan Reddy said that BJP is playing with the emotions of Turmeric farmers on the board setup issue, and added that MP Aravind assured farmers of setting up the turmeric board within five days of winning in 2019 general elections and his promise is mentioned on the promissory note.

Party general secretary Ram Madhav and other BJP leaders also assured turmeric farmers on the turmeric board.

He said that even after completion of one and half year, BJP MP did not bring turmeric board and deceiving farmers with fake promises.

He informed that on turmeric board issue Congress prepared a long action plan and decided to fight against BJP government.

He also informed that earlier Congress party government purchased turmeric crops through Markfed, when Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was CM and the present TRS government should take action in this way, Mohan Reddy added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .