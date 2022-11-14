Nizamabad CP launches SBI’s new regional business office

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju inaugurated the SBI’s new regional business office at the Weekly Bazar. SBI regional manager Manyam Srikanth was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraju said that SBI is the largest bank and its services are available across the country. It offered housing and car loans at low interest rates and has earned the trust of people. It has been working to cater to the banking needs of the various sections of people, he said.

Also Read Grabbing eyeballs: Nizamabad make an impact in world of sports

SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran, SBI Hyderabad Circle Audit Office General Manager L Shekar, Nizamabad Deputy General Manager Prafulla Kumar and others participated, a release said.