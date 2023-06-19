Nizamabad: Degree student found hanging in hostel at Armoor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Nizamabad: A third year degree student died, allegedly by suicide, at the SC hostel in Armoor on Sunday night. The student was identified as Goli Rakshitha.

According to reports, Rakshitha was a third year degree student at a private college in the town. She went to college and returned to the hostel in the night. However, she skipped dinner and went to her room. Her friends tried to call Rakshitha over phone to ask her to join for dinner. As she failed to respond, hostel warden Farzana Begum went to check on her and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

With the help of hostel staff, they broke open the door and rushed her to a private hospital and alerted the police. The doctors at the private hospital advised them to shift her to a local government hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors. The body was shifted to the Armoor government hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on.

