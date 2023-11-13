Nizamabad: Election Observers asks dist officials to increase inter-state vigilance

Police Commissioner Kalmeswar Shingenavar said four inter-state check posts and six inter-district check posts have been set up in the district boundaries to prevent illegal flow of liquor and cash

Published Date - 06:06 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Nizamabad: The Election Observers have directed the district administration to maintain strict vigilance in constituencies falling under the Nizamabad district.

Election Observers Gautam Singh, Subra Chakraborty, Lalit Narayana Singh Sandu and Police Observer Ruturaj, who are camping in the district, emphasised the need for vigilance in the inter-state check posts across the neighbouring states to ensure no cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs and freebies takes place.

District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu informed that since the release of the election schedule till now, the police and excise departments in the district have seized Rs 1.85 crore worth of Illegal stock of liquor, Rs. 3.82 crore cash, and gold, silver and other items worth Rs. 78 lakh.

Police Commissioner Kalmeswar Shingenavar said four inter-state check posts and six inter-district check posts have been set up in the district boundaries to prevent illegal flow of liquor and cash. A coordination meeting was held with the Nanded district police of neighboring Maharashtra and strict measures have been taken to prevent illegal liquor, cash and other goods from entering the border areas, he said.

Stating that about 1750 police personnel were currently available in the district, the police commissioner informed that he had asked the government to provide additional 1200 personnel to improve vigilance in the district. Apart from local police, four companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the district, he said, adding that BSF and CRPF forces have already conducted flag marches in various constituencies. Quick Reaction Team (QRT), has also been deployed in the district to deal with emergency situations, he informed.