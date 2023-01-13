Nizamabad emerge champions of TS Inter-District Softball Championship

Nizamabad team emerged champions at the 9th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship for women

Updated On - 11:02 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Nizamabad team emerged champions at the 9th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship for women held in Nirmal on Friday.

They defeated Siddipet 1-0 in the summit clash to clinch the title. In the third place match, Hyderabad got the better of Kamareddy 6-0. Earlier in the semifinals, Nizamabad beat Kamareddy by seven runs while Siddipet downed Hyderabad 4-0 to set up the title clash.

Results: Final: Nizamabad to Siddipet 1-0; Third place match: Hyderabad bt Kamareddy 6-4; Semifinals: Nizamabad bt Kamareddy 7-0; Siddipet bt Hyderabad 4-0.