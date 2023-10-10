Nizamabad farmers see Turmeric Board creation as gimmick

The State's turmeric farmers have been asking for the board's headquarters to be established in Nizamabad district.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The BJP’s plan to use the setting up of a National Turmeric Board to gain an edge in Telangana’s turmeric belt during the upcoming polls to the State assembly might not have the desired impact with the Centre failing so far to provide clarity over the location of the turmeric board headquarters. The State’s turmeric farmers have been asking for the board’s headquarters to be established in Nizamabad district, whereas Maharashtra, which is the largest producer of turmeric in the country, wants it in for itself.

The delay of four years in setting up the Turmeric Board and the lack of clarity on the location of the Board is creating an impression among farmers that the announcements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi are mere gimmicks to gain mileage ahead of the assembly polls. The turmeric farmers have serious doubts about the intention of the BJP government and a large number of farmers feel that there is also a possibility that if the BJP fails to come to power in Telangana, the Centre may shift the Board’s headquarters to Maharashtra, where the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is in power.

After Modi’s announcement of setting up of a National Turmeric Board at Mahabubnagar recently, Hingoli MP Hemant Patil urged the Centre to set up it in Hingoli. “Maharashtra has been at the forefront demanding the turmeric board as it is the top producer of the golden spice over the last few years. The turmeric board should be headquartered in Hingoli, ” he said.

The Maharashtra MP’s argued that Spice board was headquartered in Cochin, Kerala, as it is the largest producer of spices. Similarly, Cotton Corporation Of India Limited is headquartered in Mumbai as Maharashtra is the largest producer of cotton and has the highest number of cotton mills. The National Jute Board headquarter is located in Kolkata as West Bengal is the largest producer of jute. Similarly, National Turmeric Board should be set up in Hingoli as the area leads in turmeric production in the country.

Having a turmeric board headquartered in Nizamabad is a longstanding demand of Telangana’s turmeric farmers and with the gazette notification issued by the Centre providing no clarity over the location of the turmeric board head office, the farmers are uncertain over the BJP’s plans.