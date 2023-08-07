TSIC invites applications for ‘Intinta Innovator’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) will soon be hosting the fifth edition of their noted ‘Intinta Innovator’ Exhibition on August 15.

Applications to showcase innovations can be made via WhatsApp. The deadline has been extended to August 10.

One needs to send details like name, age, photo, occupation, and address, along with six lines describing their innovation. Four pictures, a name, and a two-minute video are also required. The details can be sent on WhatsApp at 9100678543.

The shortlisted innovators from a wide range of sectors will be exhibiting their innovations at an exhibition.

The ‘Intinta Innovator’ campaign was launched by IT Minister KT Rama Rao. It aims to reach out to every household and encourage them to become problem solvers.

The campaign not only seeks to change the mindsets of individuals towards innovation and entrepreneurship but also strives to provide the right set of tools and mechanisms for them to act.

Deadline Extended to August 10th Calling all innovators of #Telangana to showcase your innovations at #ఇంటింటాinnovator Exhibition 2023 on August 15#WhatsApp your innovation details to 9100678543 or click the link https://t.co/sv8Q5rQbTS@ktrtrs @jayeshranjan @drshantathoutam pic.twitter.com/gk3SC8M3Nw — Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) (@teamTSIC) August 6, 2023