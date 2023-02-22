Nizamabad: Nidhi Aapke Nikat programme to be held on Feb 27

The outreach programme of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat ' will be held on February 27 in the district.

Published Date - 05:56 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, regional provident fund commissioner D Hanumanthaapa stated that ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat ‘ programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Kshatriya College of Engineering, Chepur, Armoor, in Nizamabad district, whereas, it would be held at the Integrated District Offices Complex in Kamareddy district.

The participants have to carry valid documents in support of their grievances so that EPFO officials could resolve grievances on the spot, the release stated.

The EPFO subscribers have been requested to send their grievances in advance through e-mail ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in.