Police seize explosives, woman arrested in Nizamabad

Woman was earlier arrested along with three others on charges of plotting the murder of Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy last year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Nizamabad: The police late on Friday night seized 95 gelatin sticks and 10 detonators from the house of Bontha Suguna in Kanteshwar Housing Board Colony. She was arrested.

Suguna was earlier arrested along with three others on charges of plotting the murder of Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy last year. Another person P Prasad Goud was the second accused in the case. He is currently lodged in the Chanchalguda jail for injuring a person with a knife.

Last year, Prasad Goud had barged into Jeevan Reddy’s residence in Banjara Hills and allegedly brandished a gun at him. He was later arrested by the police, who also seized a country-made gun, an air pistol and a knife from him.

Following information that the accused were again plotting to murder the MLA, the police searched the house of Suguna and seized the explosives on Friday night. She told police that Prasad Goud had sent the gelatin sticks and detonators to her house on January 9. According to police, Prasad Goud and Suguna wanted to take revenge on the MLA for sending them to jail.

Nizamabad ACP Kiran Kumar said the police were looking into all angles and that it was too early to link the seizure of gelatin sticks to the conspiracy to attack the MLA . “She was also a suspect in the attack on the MLA. We are investigating it. We will also be questioning Prasad,” the ACP said.

According to police, Prasad Goud bore a grudge against the Armoor MLA as he believed that the latter was responsible for the suspension of his wife Lavanya from the post of sarpanch of Kalladi village in Makloor mandal. The police suspect that Prasad Goud, who was arrested in that case, acquired the explosives after his release from jail and kept them at Sugana’s residence. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.