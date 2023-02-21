Nizamabad: Two masons killed in wall collapse

According to the police, the two were at a house when an old wall suddenly collapsed, trapping them underneath

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Representational image.

Nizamabad: In a tragic incident, two brothers, both masons, died in a wall collapse in Mortad area of the district on Tuesday. The duo were identified as Annadammulu Gonugoppula Ramulu (67) and his brother Gonugoppula Linganna (65).

According to the police, the two were at a house when an old wall suddenly collapsed, trapping them underneath. While Ramulu died on the spot, Linganna died while undergoing treatment at hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Also Read Police seize explosives, woman arrested in Nizamabad