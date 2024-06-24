Nizamabad: Nizam Sagar water enters houses in Galipur

Nizamabad: The water released from the Nizam Sagar reservoir to the canal entered several houses in Galipur village of Mohammednagar mandal of the district on Monday.

According to reports, water was overflowing from the 7th distributor of the Nizam Sagar main canal into the open space causing inundation. Banswada MLA and former speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had on Sunday released the water from the reservoir. About 2.9 TMC of water was being released from the reservoir for the ongoing Vanakalam season.

Locals complained that Irrigation officials were not repairing the reservoir’s distributor, due to which it was overflowing and pushing water into houses in the villages situated near the canal.

In April, water from the Nizam Sagar Project had inundated several residential areas in the Armoor town. At that time too, the canal breached due to lack of maintenance. The irrigation department was asked to rectify the issue to prevent such incidents, but apparently, the issue has not been solved.