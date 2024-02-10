Nizamabad: Singareni PRO Srikanth awarded doctorate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 10:56 PM

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) public relations officer Sriramula Srikanth has been awarded Doctorate from Telangana University, Nizamabad.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, Srikanth researched under the supervision of English and Foreign Languages University Associate Professor Dr. Rajaram on the topic “Role of Social Media in Social and Political Movement- A Case Study of Telangana Movement”.

In his research paper he stated that social media played a vital role in social and political movements, especially in the Telangana movement.