Nizamabad: Union Bank Manager detained for swindling over Rs. 3 cr

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 02:17 PM

Nizamabad: Union Bank of India Bada Bazar senior branch manager Ajay Kumar has been detained by the police for diverting Rs. 3.10 crore loan amount taken in the name of over 42 customers into his account on Sunday night.

According to reports, Ajay Kumar convinced 42 bank customers that he would take loan amount in their name and that he would repay the entire amount from his salary. Believing him, the customers signed all the documents related to the loan and gave it to Ajay Kumar. However, they were surprised when they started receiving messages from the bank about paying the installment amount. When they approached the bank they were told that the manager was untraceable.

Following this, Bank officer Manish Kumar Saini filed a complaint with the police on July 19. The commissioner of police formed three teams to trace Ajay Kumar and on Sunday evening one of the team managed to nab him.

Sources say police are interrogating Ajay and trying to recover the loan amount.