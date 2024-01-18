TSRTC extends support to family of deceased conductor, presents Rs 40 lakh cheque

Lakshman met with the fatal accident while en route to the Zonal Staff Training College for a training session at Hakimpet on June 22.

18 January 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has extended financial support to the family of Lakshman, a conductor from the Tandoor depot who tragically lost his life in a road accident.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, accompanied by Union Bank officials, handed over a cheque of Rs 40 lakh to the grieving family members at Bus Bhavan.

Remarkably, his super salary savings account with Union Bank of India proved to be a lifesaver for his family, providing a personal accident death insurance cover of Rs 40 lakh for account holders.

Lakshman’s wife Jyothi and son Anil Kumar expressed their gratitude to the TSRTC management and Union Bank of India for their support.

TSRCTC Executive Director S Krishnakanth, finance advisor Vijaya Pushpa, CPM Usha Devi, UBI Assistant General Manager Venkateshwarlu, Rangareddy Deputy RM Raju, Tandoor DM Sumatha, and others were also present at Bus Bhavan.