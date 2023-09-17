People involved in Ganja sale to be booked under PD Act: Nizamabad CP

Those involved in sale of ganja would be denied the benefits of all the government schemes and welfare programmes, said Nizamabad CP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana has warned that those found indulging in the sale or consumption of ganja in the district would be booked under Preventive Detention (PD) Act and sent to prison.

The Police Commissioner, who held a counselling session for people addicted with ganga and those facing cases of ganja smuggling, said that those involved in sale of ganja would be denied the benefits of all the government schemes and welfare programmes. Anyone who gives information about sale or smuggling of ganja in the district would be suitably rewarded, he said.

Stressing the need to eradicate the menace of ganja and other narcotic substances use in the district, Satyanarayana urged people to join hands in creating awareness about the ill-effects of ganja consumption.

