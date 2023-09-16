Nizamabad Electoral rolls: Officials asked to update with accurate data

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Nizamabad: Tribal Welfare Secretary and electoral roll scrutinizer Christina Z Chongthu has asked the officials to update the electoral rolls with accurate data without giving scope for lapses.

Chongthu, who visited the district on Saturday to examine the ongoing process of electoral roll, asked officials to upload the details of the voters at the earliest so that the voter list could be published as per schedule. The applications received directly during special camps and other programmes should be uploaded online and the field level examination should be completed immediately, she directed the officials.

She wanted the names of the deceased voters excluded from the list by verifying the death registers of municipalities and panchayats. “Names of the dead voters should be verified by the family members before removing them from the list. If there is no death certificate, they should be collected from the concerned Municipal and Gram Panchayat and entered in a special register,” she said.

The Secretary asked the officials to concentrate on voters at the age group of 18 to 19-years and encourage them to get registered in the voters list. “Care should be taken to ensure that no eligible voter’s name is missing from the list,” she said.

Chongthu also interacted with the representatives of recognized political parties and informed them that efforts were being made to ensure that the rules and regulations of the Election Commission were strictly followed and the voter list was drawn up properly.

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu explained about the special voter registration programmes conducted in the district.

