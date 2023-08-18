New PR Act helping develop villages faster: Prashanth Reddy

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said the implementation of the new Panchayat Raj Act brought by the State government was helping develop villages at a much faster pace in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Speaking after handing over orders issued by the government regularizing 60 junior panchayat secretaries as grade-4 panchayat secretaries in Balkonda constituency on Friday, the Minister said the new PR Act had transformed villages in the State into model habitations and caught the attention of the country.

The awards presented to gram panchayats of the State at the national level were testaments of how the State government was working towards the overall development of villages, he said, adding that the Center had selected 20 best Gram Panchayats across the country and of them, 19 were from Telangana.

The NITI Aayog, the apex public policy think tank of the country, too had appreciated the State government for initiating positive measures for the overall development of the villages, he informed.

The Minister also unveiled the newly installed statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud at Mortad mandal headquarters.