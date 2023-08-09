NMC issues advisory for students looking for admissions in foreign medical universities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cautioned students from seeking admissions in foreign medical universities that do not subscribe to the terms set in Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021 published in the official gazette of India in 2021.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the regulatory body of medical education in India, made it clear that students looking for admissions in foreign medical universities must ensure whether the foreign medical college is following the study duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training or internship prescribed in the FMGL Act.

It was observed that certain Institutes/Universities abroad were following curriculum, time frame and training, which were not in consonance with NMC regulations followed in India, the advisory said.

Students desirous to obtain medical qualification from foreign medical institution or universities and practice Allopathy in India, were advised to ensure the conditions in the FMGL were fulfilled before taking admissions.

The FMGL Act makes it mandatory for students pursuing foreign MBBS and wishing to practice in India to have a medical degree with minimum duration of 54 months (4.5 years), undergone an internship of minimum duration of 12 months in the same institution and received foreign medical degree with medium of instructions in English.

The students must also have undergone supervised internship in India for a minimum term of 12 months after applying for same to the NMS. They also must clear the National Exit Test (NEXT) so that they can practice Allopathy in India.

The FMG Act outlines duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training/ internship. Any variation in the above requirements could lead to disqualification ion grant of registration in India, the advisory said.

