NNRG institutions achieve new educational milestone with CYMAX partnership

Vice-chairman Nalla Prashanth Reddy said students from B.Tech 2nd Year, 3rd Year & 4th Year will benefit from this and have placement opportunities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:20 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: Nalla Narsimha Reddy Education Society’s Group of Institutions crossed another milestone in education by entering an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CYMAX.

With this MoU, it steps into Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality with the guidance of college director Dr. C.V. Krishna Reddy with Mamidi Gouri Shankar, the CEO of CYMAX, a press release said.

Vice-chairman Nalla Prashanth Reddy said students from B.Tech 2nd Year, 3rd Year & 4th Year will benefit from this and have placement opportunities. He also said this would enhance the abilities and creativity of young minds. The Deans of various schools & HoD’s of all Departments and Training & Placement Officer attended the program.