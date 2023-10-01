NNRG Students selected for prominent roles at IETE congregation

NNRG has taken organizational membership in the program which was attended by Dr. K. Jaya Sankar, Vice-President IETE, Dr. S. Ravi Chand HoD - ECE and Dr. K. Rameshwaraiah and the students participated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: New office bearers of NNRG Students were selected for prominent roles at Nalla Narsimha Reddy Education Society’s Group of Institutions IETE congregation held on Saturday.

In his address, the Director Dr.C.V.Krishna Reddy said the ISF (IETE Student Forum) is strong with NNRG having 256 students. The chief guest of the programme, Dr. Gunasekhar Reddy, DIG of Police (Retd), President – IETE addressed the students and told that IETE is the leading Professional Society in India and conducts various programs, workshops and conferences.

