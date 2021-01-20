No bribes to avail Kalyana lakshmi, Shaadi Mubaarak benefits: Koppula

Under the scheme, the amount would be directly handed over to beneficiaries and there was no need to offer bribe to anybody, the Minister said.

Jagitial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar urged beneficiaries not to give a single rupee if anybody demands bribe to provide Kalyana lakshmi and Shaadi Mubaarak amount.

Under the scheme, the amount would be directly handed over to beneficiaries and there was no need to offer bribe to anybody, the Minister said while distributing cheques for Rs 62.5 lakh to 63 beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubaarak in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

The TRS government was taking all possible measures for the welfare of poor women right from marriage to dropping lactation mothers and new born babies in the houses in Amma Odi vehicles.

In order to provide financial assistance for the marriages of poor women, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao designed Kalyana lakshmi and Shaadi Mubaarak scheme.

Besides nutritious food, milk and eggs have been provided to pregnant ladies through anganwadi centres.

Lactating mothers are being given Rs 12,000 if they give birth to a baby boy and Rs 13,000 for baby girl besides the KCR kit. After delivery, both mother and child are dropped in their houses in Amma Odi vehicles, he added.

