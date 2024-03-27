Koppula Eashwar demands Rs 25,000 compensation for damaged crops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 08:49 PM

Peddapalli: Former Minister and BRS candidate for Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, Koppula Eashwar, demanded the State government to provide a compensation of Rs 25,000 for damaged crops.

Speaking after inspecting damaged crops in Chikurai of Peddapalli mandal on Wednesday, he said though more than 100 farmers died by suicide in the State during the last three months after the Congress came to power, the State government was least bothered about farmer suicides.

Before elections, the Congress government lured and duped the people by promising impossible things. However, people would teach a befitting lesson to the Congress party in the Parliament elections.

Though about 50 tmc of water flowed down at Medigadda project without utilizing any purpose during the last 100 days of Congress regime, the State government was least bothered about it.

The Congress government has completely failed in supplying water to Yasangi crops. The government was creating troubles for farmers by denying water to standing crops on the pretext of sinking of three pillars of Medigadda barrage.