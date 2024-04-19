Koppula files nomination for Peddapalli LS

The former minister said that hailing from a poor background, he was going to fight with a rich person, who owned thousands of crores.

19 April 2024

Peddapalli: Former Minister and BRS candidate for Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, Koppula Eashwar filed his nomination on Friday. Eashwar along with BRS district president Korukanti Chander, former MLAs D Manohar Reddy and Durgam Chinnaiah went to the returning officer and handed over his nomination papers.

Seeking help from the public, he appealed to the people to elect him by exercising their votes.

Congress party, which assured impossible promises, came to power by cheating the public. So, the people have started rejecting the congress within a span of four months, he opined and assured to strive hard to solve the public problems if he was elected in parliament elections.

On the other hand, the congress candidate Gaddam Vamshikrishna also filed his nomination for Peddapalli segment. Vamshikrishna along with government whip and MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar, Peddapalli legislature Ch Vijayaramana Rao and others handed over his nomination papers to the returning office.

In Karimnagar, MP and BJP aspirant for Karimnagar parliament constituency, Bandi Sanjay Kumar filed nomination. BJP district presidents Gangadi Krishna Reeddy (Karimnagar) and Pratapa Ramakrishna (Rajanna-Sircilla) and former MLA Bodige Shobha filed nomination on behalf of Sanjay Kumar.