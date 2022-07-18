‘No cases of monkeypox reported in Telangana’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:17 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday has said that so far not a single case of monkeypox has been reported in Telangana, even as the entire health care machinery is on high alert following Kerala confirming two persons testing positive for the viral illness.

Health Minister T Harish Rao in a review meeting on monkeypox preparedness with senior health officials here on Monday said so far, there have also been no instances of individuals getting admitted to government hospitals with such symptoms.

As part of preparing to treat such cases if detected in the coming days, Fever Hospital, Nallakunta has been identified as the nodal hospital for treatment and the high-end diagnostic laboratory at Gandhi Hospital has been identified to conduct diagnostic tests on suspected patients with monkeypox symptoms.

“Patients with suspected symptoms will be admitted to Fever Hospital and diagnostic tests will be conducted at the high-end RT-PCR laboratory in Gandhi Hospital. In case the samples are positive, then they will be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for further confirmation. All possible preparations to provide quality treatment to monkeypox patients have been taken up at Fever Hospital,” Harish Rao said in a statement.

While there have been no reported cases of monkeypox, the State Health department is on high alert and surveillance measures to identify patients with measles-like symptoms have been strengthened. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also directed the health department to ensure all the guidelines from World Health Organisation (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are followed while handling such cases, Harish Rao said.

The State government has also urged international passengers reaching Hyderabad to self-isolate and report to the nearest government health care facility, in case they develop typical symptoms of monkeypox.

The State health department has established a helpline (040-24651119/9030227324) to provide guidance to individuals who have developed symptoms of monkeypox after reaching Hyderabad from countries where monkeypox cases have already been reported.