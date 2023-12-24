No chance for Pawan Kalyan to become Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Published Date - 04:39 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Visakhapatnam: The chances of film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan becoming Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the near future took a nosedive after the Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh declared that his father and party president N. Chandrababu Naidu would be CM in the event of the opposition parties of TDP, Jana Sena, along with the BJP managing to dislodge the ruling YSR Congress Party led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the coming elections.

In a recent interview to a YouTube channel, Lokesh said there was no question of sharing the CM’s gaddi by TDP and JSP and Chandrababu would be Chief Minister for five years. After all, Pawan Kalyan himself had remarked that the state needed an astute leader at the helm and there is no better choice than his father for the post, Lokesh stated.

Added to this, Chandrababu in his recent meeting with rain-affected farmers in Andhra Pradesh, also announced that he would be the next Chief Minister of the state!

Ever since Pawan Kalyan floated the JSP, the Janasainiks who are mostly die-hard fans of the matinee idol, have been dreaming that Pawan Kalyan would become AP CM one day. But politics is a different ball game and the failure of Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother, Mega Star Chiranjeevi who floated the Praja Rajyam Party two decades ago only to wind it up and merge it in the Congress, has proved this.

Also, the efforts of the JSP president who covets the CM’s post, in building the party has left much to be desired. He occasionally shows up in road shows with histrionics and then vanishes for long periods while political leaders aspiring for success always stay connected with the people. JSP has not made much progress since the 2019 elections which saw Pawan Kalyan losing at both the places where he contested–Bhimavaram in the Godavari belt and at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam.

The latest dismal show in the Telangana Assembly polls with the BJP as alliance partner where all the JSP candidates were trounced, further demoralised the Janasainiks and it is said that when Chandrababu called on Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad recently, the important discussion on seat sharing was deferred, leaving the JSP ranks guessing with the Power Star’s bargaining power coming down.