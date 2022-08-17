No change in rule related to booking of tickets for children travelling in train: Indian Railways

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Social media has been rife with claims and news reports that Indian Railways will now be charging a full ticket price for children between the ages of one to four years. The speculation naturally led to a frenzy online with users calling out the move.

A statement released by the Press Information Bureau that aimed to clear the air around the issue, called the reports misleading. It states that no such change has been introduced and just an option to buy a ticket and book a berth for children less than 5 years have been given.

“Indian Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train. On the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under 5 year old child if they want. And if they don’t want a separate berth, then it is free, same like it used to be earlier,” the statement says.

In a circular dated 6 March 2020, the Ministry of Railways stated that children under five years of age will be allowed to travel for free. However, a separate berth or seat will not be given which makes it unnecessary to purchase a ticket.

That said, in case a parent voluntarily wants a full berth or seat for their children who are below 5 years, then full adult fare shall be charged.