| No Confidence Motion Against Modi Govt Heres What You Should Know

No confidence motion against Modi Govt: Here’s what you should know

A minimum of 50 members have to accept the motion and accordingly, the Speaker will announce the date for discussion for the motion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:12 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

What is a no-confidence motion?

A government can function only when it has majority support in the Lok Sabha. The party can remain in power when it shows its strength through a floor test which is primarily taken to know whether the executive enjoys the confidence of the legislature.

If any member of the House feels that the government in power does not have a majority then he/she can move a no-confidence motion.

If the motion is accepted, then the party in power has to prove its majority in the House. The member need not give a reason for moving the no-confidence motion.

How it works?

A no-confidence motion can be moved only in the Lok Sabha and not Rajya Sabha. Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of Lok Sabha specifies the procedure for moving a no-confidence motion.

The member has to give a written notice of the motion before 10 am which will be read out by the Speaker in the House.

A minimum of 50 members have to accept the motion and accordingly, the Speaker will announce the date for discussion for the motion.

The allotted date has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. Otherwise, the motion fails and the member who moved the motion will be informed about it.

These are the modes by which voting can be conducted:

Voice vote: In a voice vote, the legislators respond orally.

Division vote: In case of a division vote, voting is done using electronic gadgets, slips or in a ballot box.

Ballot vote: Ballot box is usually a secret vote – just like how people vote during state or parliamentary elections.

In case there is a tie, the speaker can cast his vote.

If the government is not able to prove its majority in the House, then the government of the day has to resign.

So far, 27 no-confidence motions have been moved in Lok Sabha since Independence. Acharya Kripalani moved the first no confidence motion against Jawaharlal Nehru in August 1963, immediately after the India–China war.

Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister faced the most number with 15 no-confidence motions. Lal Bahadur Shastri and Narasimha Rao both faced it thrice, Morarji Desai twice and Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi faced once each.

Most no-confidence motions have been defeated except when Prime Minister Morarji Desai resigned during the discussions in July 1979 while Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, in 1999 lost power.

This was after their ally AIADMK pulled out of the coalition. The ruling NDA got 269 votes, while the Opposition got 270 votes.

In 2018, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government defeated the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha by 199 votes. While 126 members supported the motion, 325 MPs rejected it.