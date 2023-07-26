No-Confidence Motion (Explained) | Opposition Moves No-Confidence Against Modi Govt | Lok Sabha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: A no-confidence motion is a parliamentary motion that allows members of the Lok Sabha to express their lack of confidence in the ruling government. For any government to function effectively, it must have the majority support of the House. This motion challenges the government to prove its majority and demonstrate that it enjoys the confidence of the legislature.