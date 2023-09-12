‘No danger to Chandrababu despite presence of Maoists in prison’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Visakhapatnam: The security of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu is the responsibility of the government and there is no problem to him though Maoists are also lodged in the same premises, AP Home minister Taneti Vanita said here on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, she stated that total security was being provided to the TDP president under strict vigil.

“Nobody can arrest without proper evidence a person who had served as Chief Minister for 14 years. The CID arrested him in the skill development scam with all the necessary proof. They should know that the laws and the prison were not meant only for Chandrababu. There will be so many criminals in Rajahmundry central prison and Chandrababu is provided complete security. He is getting food from home. He should cooperate during trial. There is absolutely no political angle to his arrest,” she said.

On the allegation by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the arrest was politically motivated, the minister replied she was not aware if the former was aware of Andhra Pradesh affairs.

She also said that Nara Lokesh need not repeatedly say he would be arrested, for, he too would be brought to book if he was found to have committed offence. Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna should mind their own business, she felt and warned of action if they took to roads to incite the people.