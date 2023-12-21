No indication on gas cylinders at Rs. 500 in Telangana, say LPG dealers

There have been rumours that gas subsidies in Telangana would be being given only to the customers who have their KYC details updated with their respective distributors.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:07 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: In a poll promise the Congress party had promised that after coming to power, LPG cylinders would be made available for a subsidised price of Rs. 500 in Telangana.

It has been almost 20 days since the party has formed the government in the Stater, but no announcement has been made in this regard so far. Meanwhile, there have been rumours that gas subsidies would be being given only to the customers who have their KYC details updated with their respective distributors.

With this, people have been thronging gas agencies to update their KYC details. Instances of large crowds queuing up in front of the agencies across the State, even without any official statement being made, paint the picture of confusion among people.

However, the president of Hyderabad Gas Dealers Association Ashok Kumar revealed that the State government had not given instructions to gas agencies regarding any policy on gas subsidy.

He added that there was no truth in the campaign that only those who have updated KYC will be able to avail subsidised gas.

Ashok Kumar also said that that the KYC update has being done from November as per the directives given by the Central government and that it had nothing to do with the State government.