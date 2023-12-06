Rs.500 LPG promise: Nizamabad women throng gas agencies to update KYC

Customer KYC has been made essential for gas distribution companies under the new law to provide subsidized LPG Cylinders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Nizamabad: LPG gas agencies in the district headquarters witnessed heavy rush with hundreds of women thronging its offices to update their KYC to avail subsidized domestic gas cylinders on Wednesday. Customer KYC has been made essential for gas distribution companies under the new law to provide subsidized LPG Cylinders.

The Central government had recently asked gas agencies like Bharatgas, HP Gas and Indane to update the KYC of all consumers by December 31. However, even there were a few weeks left for the last day, several beneficiaries, particularly women, reached gas agencies in large numbers to update their KYC as the Congress had promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs.500 in the State.

As Chief Minister-designate A Revanth Reddy will be taking oath as the new Chief Minister of the State on Thursday, the women reportedly started updating their KYC so that they could get the cylinder at Rs.500 without delay.