No legal issues for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Varahi’, says Puvvada

Made by Tata Motors Limited, the camper vehicle was registered on December 8 in Hyderabad with registration number TS13EX 8384 as the vehicle has all the approvals of the Transport Department, the minister said in a statement on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:25 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, reacting to the controversy over Jana Sena Party leader and film actor Pawan Kalyan’s election campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’, said there were no objections over its registration, which was done in Hyderabad.

Made by Tata Motors Limited, the camper vehicle was registered on December 8 in Hyderabad with registration number TS13EX 8384 as the vehicle has all the approvals of the Transport Department, the minister said in a statement here on Monday.

Also Read AP: Jana Sena demands apology from YSRCP leaders

Prior to registration, the certificate related to the vehicle body was examined. The colour of ‘Varahi’ has been confirmed to be emerald green and to this extent, the details have been printed on the RC of the vehicle.

Ajay Kumar clarified that there were codes for the colours of the vehicles, the color code used by the Indian Army was Army colour-7B8165. Pawan Kalyan’s election Varahi’s colour code was 445c44 and there were no objections to the colour of the vehicle.

He further stated that Jana Sena chief’s vehicle colour was not ‘olive green’ but ’emerald green’, which was in accordance with the rules.

YSRCP leaders had raised objections over the colour of the vehicle which they said was the olive green used by the Army.