AP: Jana Sena demands apology from YSRCP leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Talking to reporters, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that YSRCP leaders were attempting to create a rift between people and throw the state into confusion.

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Friday demanded an apology from YSR Congress Party leaders for their comments on state bifurcation.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the YSRCP leaders were attempting to create a rift between people and throw the state into confusion.

He also took exception to their comments on the colour of the party vehicle `Varahi’ and remarked that even those who were pulled up by the courts for painting party colours to government offices were talking about the rules.

“Varahi is getting ready fulfilling all the norms and they should know the RTA permitted the vehicle only after inspecting it for colour and other specifications. The YSRCP leaders are talking through their hat and they should know we always comply with the rules,” he stated.