No one can touch KCR’s family: Minister Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao addressing a press meet in Hanamkonda on Tuesday

Hanamkonda: Condemning the attack on MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s residence by the BJP workers, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that they would ensure not even fly can touch the family members of K Chandrashekar Rao.

He also said that the entire Telangana people were behind Chandrashekar Rao’s family. Addressing a press meet along with MLA Vinay Bhaskar and others here on Tuesday, he alleged BJP is spewing venom on the spotless K Chandrashekar Rao’s family, and warned that the people would teach a befitting lesson for the BJP.

“It is not correct to implicate MLC Kavitha in the false case related to liquor scam in Delhi. If anyone tries to damage the image of Kavitha, the TRS workers will teach them a good lesson,” he said.

Referring to Bandi Sanjay’s arrest, Dayakar Rao alleged that Sanjay had conspired to create disturbance to peace in Jangaon district. “BJP workers were provoked to attack TRS workers. He (Sanjay) threatened the police? If (Sanjay) you threaten the police, will they keep quiet?,” he asked.

MLAs N Narender, A Ramesh, T Rajaiah, Mayor G Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sunderraj Yadav and other TRS leaders were present at the press meet.