Conduct TET before DSC : Harish Rao appeals to CM Revanth Reddy

Over seven lakh candidates who had already completed their D.Ed and B.Ed courses would not be able to apply for teachers posts announced with the DSC notification.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 06:19 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday appealed to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) along with the DSC notification for the recruitment of teachers.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister, he said that the candidates qualified in the TET were eligible to apply for the teachers selection. The previous BRS government conducted TET in September last year.

The new government was yet to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test. Over seven lakh candidates who had already completed their D.Ed and B.Ed courses would not be able to apply for teachers posts announced with the DSC notification.

Some 50000 candidates who had completed their D.Ed and B.Ed courses in December last were also waiting for their turn to appear for the TET.

He requested the Chief Minister to ensure that the TET was conducted so that the unemployed youths who had pinned their hopes on the DSC notification were not deprived of the opportunity.