No plan to quit BRS: Shashidhar Reddy

K Shashidhar Reddy said he had not gone to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's house or to meet TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

K Shashidhar Reddy

Suryapet: BRS leader K Shashidhar Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that he had no intention to leave the party.

Reacting to news telecast in some news channels saying that he was going to join the Congress, Shashidhar Reddy said he had not gone to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s house or to meet TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. He was taking rest at Kodad after an injury to his leg for the last few days, he said.

