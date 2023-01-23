| No Question Of Compromise On Security At Tirumala

Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Tirupati: There was no question of compromise on security at Tirumala, executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Dharma Reddy said here on Monday.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the TTD had a high security system in place and they would make available anti-drone technology here shortly.

On the recent drone video at Tirumala and the police case registered against it, he said that action would be taken on persons responsible for it.