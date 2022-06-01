No rubber bands in premises at KFC, complaint fake: GHMC

Hyderabad: In response to a complaint filed by a customer about finding a rubber band in a chicken, the global food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) on Tuesday denied any wrongdoing and stated that the complaint was untrue. The firm also released a report from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which stated that the complaint was fake.

A customer complained about a rubber band in his chicken at KFC’s Kukatpally branch, after which the GHMC responded. According to the letter from the civic body, no rubber bands were found on the premises.

“The Total Plate count (TPC) score is 9.5 (appreciable). The complaint received on May 30 was a repeat complaint that Sharath originally made on September 2, 2021,” the inspection report said.

The customer on Tuesday turned to Twitter to say that the chicken he bought on Sunday had a rubber band in it. He claimed that in spite of informing the management at KFC about it, he received no response.

Teja raised the issue with the GHMC, after which the civic body sent food inspectors to investigate the situation.

