No scope left for candidates from other areas to get jobs in Telangana: Energy Minister

21 April 22

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said that the state government has decided to take up jobs recruitment drive after finalizing the zonal and multi-zonal system with an aim to give no choice to the candidates from other areas in the jobs recruitments in Telangana state.

Launching free coaching for Sub-Inspector and Constables jobs being conducted by the police department here, Jagadish Reddy said that injustice was done to the Telangana youth in recruitments of jobs in united Andhra Pradesh. He reminded that Hyderabad was made free zone and 20 per cent of quota was provided to non-locals in job recruitment by earlier governments of united Andhra Pradesh. The employees, who belong to Telangana area and working in Hyderabad, were intentionally transferred to districts of Telangana to facilitate Andhra candidates to get jobs on the pretext of free zone, he added. Political leaders of Congress and BJP never raised their voice against the injustice meted out to Telangana youth in employment opportunities, he added.

Reminding that water, funds and jobs (Neeru-Nidhulu-Niyamakalu) was tagline of Telangana movement, he said that the Chief Minister has made exercise for three months and finalized zonal and multi-zonal system to do justice to Telangana youth in job recruitments. The state government has also decided to issue recruitment notifications one by one to facilitate the candidate to appear all the competitive examination, for which were eligible.

Stating that the attitude of the Centre was also become a hurdle for taking up of job recruitments in the state, he pointed out that our Chief Minister met Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi three times on the issue of Presidential order and succeeded in pursing the Centre to hike quota of locals to 95 per cent. The clauses in AP Reorganization Act have also become a problem in identifying the vacant posts in the state and employees from Andhra were also denied to leave Telangana state. After resolving all these issues, the state government has announced the recruitment of vacant jobs in the state, he added.

He said that the state government was also offering free coaching to the poor candidates through different institutions and departments. He asked the job aspirants to utilize the opportunity and strive hard to get job by getting good marks in the competitive examinations. Superintedent of Police Rema Rajeshwari informed that 900 selected candidates would undergo indoor and outdoor training in District Training Centre and DRDA Training Institute for SI and constables recruitment test. Subject experts from Hyderabad were also engaged for the purpose of free coaching. In addition to this, 30 senior police officers should also supervise the free coaching and train the candidates, she added.

The district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy and others were also attended the programme.