No vaccine shortage in Telangana: DPH

Hyderabad: There is no shortage of Covid vaccines in Telangana State and the general public who are eligible must come forward and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said on Thursday.

So far, the State has received over 25 lakh doses of Covid vaccines out of which close to 4.50 lakh doses are Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and 20.5 lakh doses are Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute.

“Overall, 16.5 lakh first and second doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in Telangana out of which 14.5 lakh are first doses while the remaining are second doses of Covid vaccine. We have nearly 8 lakh Covid vaccine doses in reserve and even if we administer one lakh vaccine doses per day, the stock will last us for at least eight days. Moreover, we are in touch with the Centre and in one or two days, more doses will reach here. My only request is that those who are eligible should not be choosy and get themselves vaccinated quickly,” Dr Srinivasa Rao told Telangana Today.

The Director of Public Health (DPH) said that some persons are visiting Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) and enquiring about the availability of a particular vaccine. “When the local health official informs them that it is not available, they are refusing to get vaccinated. At this stage of the pandemic, we are not in a situation to choose. Please get yourself vaccinated with the available vaccine at the earliest. Vaccination is the only way that we can defeat the Covid pandemic,” Dr Srinivasa Rao added.

