No vehicle parking fee at Warangal Bhadrakali temple now

Warangal Urban: In an attempt to set things right, Bhadrakali temple authorities have decided not to collect the charges for vehicle parking from the devotees visiting the temple. The authorities have also decided to do away with collecting the money for keeping footwear safe from Friday. They have also announced that they would ensure that the traders of the coconuts, flowers and other paraphernalia used in the vehicle puja to be sold at reasonable prices.

It may be recalled here that the ‘Telangana Today’ had published a report ‘Fleecing at Bhadrakali temple’ highlighting the complaints of devotees a couple of days ago. Responding to this, the temple authorities have decided to adopt the devotee friendly policies at the temple.

In a press note here on Thursday, Executive Officer (EO) Ramala Sunitha said that the devotees should not pay any fee/charge for the vehicle parking and keeping the chappal at the stand. She said notices were served on the traders seeking explanation on the complaint that they were selling the items at exorbitant prices.

In view of the prevalence of the pandemic Covid-19 cases, authorities asked the devotees to wear masks compulsorily and sanitize their hands before entering the temple. However, authorities were mum on the complaint that the temple staff and pujaries were collecting money from the devotees who come for vehicle puja.

Reacting to the authorities’ decisions, president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi Santhosh Manduva, said he was glad that the EO had responded to the news published in the Telangana Today.

