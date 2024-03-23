Kondagattu temple EO suspended over financial irregularities

It was established in the preliminary enquiry report that Venkatesh was involved in financial irregularities. Based on the enquiry report, the Commissioner issued the suspension orders.
Jagtial: Endowment Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple T Venkatesh was suspended on charges of involvement in financial irregularities.
Commissioner M Hanumantha Rao on Saturday issued orders placing Venkatesh under suspension. Based on the allegations against the EO, the Commissioner ordered for departmental enquiry into the financial irregularities. Additional Commissioner-I, K Jyothi was entrusted with the enquiry and she submitted a report on March 21.
It was established in the preliminary enquiry report that Venkatesh was involved in financial irregularities. Based on the enquiry report, the Commissioner issued the suspension orders.