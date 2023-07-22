Kailash Satyarthi: Manipur incident has put nation to shame

Kailash Satyarthi condemns Manipur Incident, calls for nationwide rejection of violence and civilizational values.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Stating that civilisation and violence cannot co exist, Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi has said that the Manipur incident has put the entire country to shame and needs to be condemned widely. Violence in any form should not be tolerated in a civilised society, he said here on Saturday.

“Children are the most and worst affected due to any form of violence arising out of war, insurgency, communal, caste or racial.

Apart from affecting the children directly, psychological trauma haunts them for long in their life. It is not just physical, financial, educational loss, the psychological loss is huge,” he said, adding that there should be some dialogue and communication between the disturbed groups. Unless that happens, peace cannot be restored, he said